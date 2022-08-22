Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Holdings Lifted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $122,000. Searle & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 17,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 246,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $11.81 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

