Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) CEO Purchases $99,698.04 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2022

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGVGet Rating) CEO Robert Piconi bought 18,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,698.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,318,342 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,478.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Energy Vault Price Performance

NRGV opened at $5.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.03. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRGV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Energy Vault to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Energy Vault to $11.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

