Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) CEO Purchases $99,698.04 in Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) CEO Robert Piconi bought 18,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,698.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,318,342 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,478.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Energy Vault Price Performance
NRGV opened at $5.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.03. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $22.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000.
Energy Vault Company Profile
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.
