Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) CEO Purchases $99,698.04 in Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) CEO Robert Piconi bought 18,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,698.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,318,342 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,478.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Energy Vault Price Performance

NRGV opened at $5.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.03. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energy Vault Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRGV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Energy Vault to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Energy Vault to $11.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

(Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.