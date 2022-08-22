EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) VP Sells $252,120.48 in Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

NYSE EPAM opened at $442.55 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $344.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.49, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Cowen upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in EPAM Systems by 276.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $333,066,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 50.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $346,717,000 after purchasing an additional 393,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.