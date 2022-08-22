Equity Investment Corp Has $82.71 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 466,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.8% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $82,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 81,523 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $445.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

