Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $721,012,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 43.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 858,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,594,000 after acquiring an additional 258,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 242,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,904,000 after acquiring an additional 224,989 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 71.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 466,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,081,000 after acquiring an additional 194,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 target price on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.41.

NYSE ESS opened at $290.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.01. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.62 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

