eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $139,950.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $139,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $653,633,955.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $149,400.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $154,530.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $164,610.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $159,390.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $150,930.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $137,070.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $140,220.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $3,014,000.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 6,390 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $96,169.50.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 41,270 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $619,462.70.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $15.51 on Monday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 3.05.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). eXp World had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the first quarter worth $40,092,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $52,988,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 114.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 881,750 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the second quarter worth $11,601,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in eXp World by 321.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 507,829 shares during the period. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

