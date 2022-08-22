eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $139,950.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $139,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $653,633,955.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $149,400.00.
- On Monday, August 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $154,530.00.
- On Friday, August 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $164,610.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $159,390.00.
- On Monday, August 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $150,930.00.
- On Friday, August 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $137,070.00.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $140,220.00.
- On Monday, August 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $3,014,000.00.
- On Friday, July 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 6,390 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $96,169.50.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 41,270 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $619,462.70.
eXp World Price Performance
NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $15.51 on Monday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 3.05.
eXp World Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the first quarter worth $40,092,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $52,988,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 114.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 881,750 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the second quarter worth $11,601,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in eXp World by 321.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 507,829 shares during the period. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
eXp World Company Profile
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
