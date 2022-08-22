Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 308,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,961,000 after purchasing an additional 162,300 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 52.7% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,085,000 after purchasing an additional 133,949 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,882,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,395,000 after purchasing an additional 65,640 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 27.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 295,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,658,000 after purchasing an additional 64,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.40.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

FICO stock opened at $489.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $437.43 and a 200-day moving average of $436.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $531.03. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,949.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.