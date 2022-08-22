Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,388 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMNB. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

Shares of FMNB opened at $14.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.65 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 16.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Farmers National Banc

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 18,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $275,244.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 122,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,622.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 18,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $275,244.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 122,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,622.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory C. Bestic purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 25,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,882. 8.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Farmers National Banc Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.