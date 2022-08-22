Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Stock Position Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $9,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of AGM opened at $114.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.34 and its 200-day moving average is $108.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $137.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 19.71%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.74%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.