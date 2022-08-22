Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,313 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.47% of Federated Hermes worth $14,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 34.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,694,000 after buying an additional 565,833 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 938,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,259,000 after buying an additional 200,360 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Federated Hermes by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,842,000 after buying an additional 138,080 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Federated Hermes by 83.8% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 301,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after buying an additional 137,453 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,063,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,556,000 after buying an additional 109,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $35.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $366.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 26,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $859,582.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,203.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 26,662 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $859,582.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,203.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 971 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $32,800.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 342,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,558,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,019 shares of company stock worth $2,257,547. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

