FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,793 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after purchasing an additional 153,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $593,029,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in FedEx by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $464,636,000 after purchasing an additional 207,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in FedEx by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after purchasing an additional 298,865 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.50.

Shares of FDX opened at $231.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.48. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $271.85. The company has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

