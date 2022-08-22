Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,003 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $24,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 621.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 373,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,802,000 after acquiring an additional 322,008 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE FIS opened at $100.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $130.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.74.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

