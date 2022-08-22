Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,091 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $9,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $36.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

