First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 2.1 %

TTWO opened at $127.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.90 and a 200-day moving average of $136.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

