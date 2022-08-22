First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,930 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 9.5% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 72,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 146,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 84.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 262,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 120,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $34.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.54.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.76.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

