First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 9,415 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,415 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 85.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $11.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

About DNP Select Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

