First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Stock Position Decreased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,794 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $54.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average of $55.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.79 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.55 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.21%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

