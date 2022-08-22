Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Holdings Decreased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 626,853 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,762 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $10,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on FULT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Fulton Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FULT stock opened at $17.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $72,539.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,490 shares in the company, valued at $657,199.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

