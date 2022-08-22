GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in GDS by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in GDS by 836.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in GDS by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in GDS by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS stock opened at $26.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.15.

GDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura cut shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

