General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,162,000 after buying an additional 64,638 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,383,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,801,000 after buying an additional 92,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $484,878,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,506,000 after buying an additional 19,044 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,381,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,010,000 after buying an additional 55,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GD opened at $241.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.22. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GD. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.71.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

