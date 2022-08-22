Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,871 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 175,420 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Groupon were worth $8,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Groupon by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Groupon by 19,779.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In purchased 44,149 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $654,288.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,454,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,380,862.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jan Barta purchased 11,846 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $148,311.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,271,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,443,511.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In purchased 44,149 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $654,288.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,454,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,380,862.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 277,846 shares of company stock valued at $3,993,324. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GRPN shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Groupon to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Groupon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $10.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46. Groupon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $31.15.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.82 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. Groupon’s revenue was down 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

