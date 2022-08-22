Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 261,481 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 38,285 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $9,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $29.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.38.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. TheStreet cut Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens lowered their target price on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.