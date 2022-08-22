Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hess by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hess by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hess by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Hess by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Hess by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HES opened at $116.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. Hess Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $131.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.85%.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.92.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

