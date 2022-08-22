High Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.6% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOGL opened at $117.21 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

