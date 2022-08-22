Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $10,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $46.35 on Monday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.84 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $30,691.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,274.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.