Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Hologic by 526.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 361,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,712,000 after purchasing an additional 304,164 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 292,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,390,000 after purchasing an additional 99,311 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

HOLX stock opened at $71.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.58 and a 1 year high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

