Huntington National Bank Acquires 1,276 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 3,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

HIG stock opened at $68.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

