Huntington National Bank Acquires 171 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Hess were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE HES opened at $116.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.78. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $131.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on HES shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.92.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.