Huntington National Bank Acquires 950 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 188.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 181.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $114.76 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The stock has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.00 and its 200-day moving average is $133.37.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 26,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $3,140,880.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 26,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $3,140,880.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 287,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,551,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 832,380 shares of company stock worth $89,388,535. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.41.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

