Huntington National Bank Boosts Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,133 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,976 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,411 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 602,481 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Franklin Resources by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,362,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $45,623,000 after acquiring an additional 118,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 21,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $27.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BEN shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $242,451.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,255.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $242,451.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 271,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,255.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,567,680 shares of company stock worth $32,277,866 and sold 77,502 shares worth $2,216,491. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

