Huntington National Bank Boosts Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MFC opened at $18.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.66%.

MFC has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

