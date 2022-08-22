Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $218,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 114,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 535,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,176,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 92.7% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,890,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,371,000 after buying an additional 3,795,099 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

BATS BBJP opened at $46.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.79.

