Huntington National Bank Buys 175 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of TEL opened at $134.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.12 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.94.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

