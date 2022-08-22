Huntington National Bank Buys 2,204 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 267.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in AMETEK by 8.2% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 46,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in AMETEK by 1.1% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 130,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in AMETEK by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AME shares. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $128.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.70 and its 200 day moving average is $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

AMETEK declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

