Huntington National Bank Buys 3,448 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,739,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,876,000 after purchasing an additional 647,876 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in OGE Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,652,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,959,000 after acquiring an additional 181,758 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,036,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,178,000 after acquiring an additional 327,872 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in OGE Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,610,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,800,000 after acquiring an additional 44,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 80.6% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,582,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,527,000 after acquiring an additional 706,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $42.78 on Monday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.65 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 32.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

