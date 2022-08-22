Huntington National Bank Buys 464 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.34 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.07 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average of $51.00.

