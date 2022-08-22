Huntington National Bank Buys 534 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,195,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,789,696,000 after acquiring an additional 143,188 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 306.6% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 237,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after acquiring an additional 178,898 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,474,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,527,000 after acquiring an additional 40,373 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.2% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,384,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,357,000 after buying an additional 55,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth approximately $488,000. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of BMO opened at $103.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $90.44 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.34.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $1.081 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$151.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.