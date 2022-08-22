Huntington National Bank Buys 700 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $70.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.30. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $83.73.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.