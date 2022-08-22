Huntington National Bank Cuts Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMA. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Comerica by 883.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Comerica to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

Comerica stock opened at $84.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.34 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

