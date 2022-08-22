Huntington National Bank Decreases Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 660 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in ANSYS by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.6% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ANSYS to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ANSYS Trading Down 3.0 %

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $271.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.64. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.92 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.