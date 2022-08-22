Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,904 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBCN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBCN opened at $27.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 31.25%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

