Huntington National Bank Grows Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,030,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,743,000 after purchasing an additional 65,030 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 6,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Boston Scientific by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 162,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 23,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $315,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,868.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $315,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,868.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,401,673 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average of $41.20. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

