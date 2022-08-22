Huntington National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 297,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 22,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 275,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NLY. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY opened at $6.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $8.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.15%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.