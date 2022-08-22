Huntington National Bank Grows Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 609.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in BHP Group by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,782.85.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $56.75 on Monday. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

