Huntington National Bank Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 264.6% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $79.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.20. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.34 and a 52 week high of $106.77.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

