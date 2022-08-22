Huntington National Bank Has $284,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 359.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.4% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 19,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 19,726 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 78,218 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.0% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 72,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 35,503 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $50.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.44. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.