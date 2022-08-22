Huntington National Bank Has $289,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 59,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 50,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $294,000.

Shares of IXC opened at $36.68 on Monday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $42.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.77.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

