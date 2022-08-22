Huntington National Bank Has $308,000 Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $7,852,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.54.

BXP opened at $86.35 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

