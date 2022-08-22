Huntington National Bank Has $315,000 Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Huntington National Bank cut its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of SLF stock opened at $47.49 on Monday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.539 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.34%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

