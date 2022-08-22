Huntington National Bank Has $321,000 Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Employers were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the first quarter valued at $236,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello purchased 13,000 shares of Employers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $491,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,504.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EIG opened at $41.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.05. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $43.46.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.72 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

